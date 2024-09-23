Following the success of Sparking Ice and Uproxx’s “SPARKLING SESSIONS” events in Palm Desert and Chicago over the spring and summer, the two brands are poised to launch the fall edition of their festival season collaboration. Austin’s Secret Garden at the Inn Cahoots will now play host to the party of the season with the SPARKLING SESSIONS Festival Kickoff on October 4th.

The evening will be soundtracked by electronic producer and curator Le Chev, feature soulful R&B duo THEBROSFRESH, and be headlined by country star Dasha. The event invites fans to enjoy the city’s singular music culture before it ushers in the next installment of Austin City Limits and gives attendees a chance to see Dasha in an intimate setting ahead of her headlining festival set that same weekend.

Attendees can enjoy Texas-style must-haves, including free Sparkling Ice cocktails, a barbeque, taco, and quesadilla station, flash tattoos, Texas-style lawn games, and more.

While the event is free and open to the public, an RSVP is required for entry. To attend, you must be approved on Partiful, after which entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue reaches capacity. RSVP for free here.