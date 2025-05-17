Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Saturday Night Live was supposed to kick off a smooth promotional run for his album, I’m The Problem. However, the “Just In Case” singer’s abrupt exit led things down a different route.

Still, it appears that rollout blip has not had a negative impact on the album’s success. Yesterday (May 16), Spotify revealed Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem made history on the streaming platform. Mere hours after its release, Spotify confirmed the album was its top country album for the year.

“Morgan Wallen just made country history—again,” wrote Spotify on X (formerly Twitter).

The platform expanded on the statistic with a graphic, which read: “On Friday, May 16, Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ became Spotify’s most-streamed country album in 2025 so far.”

Other prominent projects released this year includes Blake Shelton’s For Recreational Use Only, Turnpike Troubadours’ The Price Of Admission, Kane Brown’s The High Road, Jason Isbell’s Foxes In The Snow, and Eric Church’s Evangeline vs. The Machine.

The Billboard 200 chart with Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem tracking metrics won’t be unveiled for another week or so. But, given Wallen’s track record of chart domination I’m The Problem is projected to land in the top 10.

I’m The Problem is out now via Big Loud Records/Mercury Records. Find more information here.