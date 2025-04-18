Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s previous collaboration, “I Had Some Help,” was an obvious No. 1 hit: It’s catchy, country is trending at the moment, and both artists have a rich history of chart success. Well, the pair is ready to take another shot at it, as they have another new collaboration out today (April 18): “I Ain’t Comin’ Back.”
The song will appear on Wallen’s upcoming album, I’m The Problem, which also includes collaborations with Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, and Ernest.
Meanwhile, Malone recently said of working with collaborators on his own upcoming country album, “We just have fun. We just sit and f*cking talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already. [We’ve] made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which ones rock and which ones sock. […] I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”
Listen to “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” above and check out the I’m The Problem cover art and tracklist below.
Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Album Cover Artwork
Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tracklist
1. “I’m The Problem
2. “I Got Better”
3. “Superman”
4. “What I Want” Feat. Tate McRae
5. “Just In Case”
6. “Interlude”
7. “Falling Apart”
8. “Skoal, Chevy, And Browning”
9. “Eyes Are Closed”
10. “Kick Myself”
11. “20 Cigarettes”
12. “TN”
13. “Missing”
14. “Where’d That Girl Go”
15. “Genesis”
16. “Revelation”
17. “Number 3 And Number 7” Feat. Eric Church
18. “Kiss Her In Front Of You”
19. “If You Were Mine”
20. “Don’t We”
21. “Come Back As A Redneck” Feat. Hardy
22. “Love Somebody”
23. “Dark Til Daylight”
24. “The Dealer” Feat. Ernest
25. “Leavin’s The Least I Could Do”
26. “Jack And Jill”
27. “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” Feat. Post Malone
28. “Nothin’ Left”
29. “Drinking Til It Does”
30. “Smile”
31. “Working Man’s Song”
32. “Whiskey In Reverse”
33. “Crazy Eyes”
34. “LA Night”
35. “Miami”
36. “Lies Lies Lies”
37. “I’m A Little Crazy”
I’m The Problem is out 5/16 via Big Loud/Mercury. Find more information here.