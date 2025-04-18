Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s previous collaboration, “I Had Some Help,” was an obvious No. 1 hit: It’s catchy, country is trending at the moment, and both artists have a rich history of chart success. Well, the pair is ready to take another shot at it, as they have another new collaboration out today (April 18): “I Ain’t Comin’ Back.”

The song will appear on Wallen’s upcoming album, I’m The Problem, which also includes collaborations with Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, and Ernest.

Meanwhile, Malone recently said of working with collaborators on his own upcoming country album, “We just have fun. We just sit and f*cking talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already. [We’ve] made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which ones rock and which ones sock. […] I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Listen to “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” above and check out the I’m The Problem cover art and tracklist below.