Morgan Wallen’s long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live on March 29 was the talk of the town. While the chart-topper’s performances of “I’m The Problem” and “Just In Case” were a sweet sample of his forthcoming album, his abrupt exit during the late night show’s closing credits left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths. So, during SNL’s latest episode decided to address the viral moment.

Instead of issuing a simple statement, the cast and show writers found a comedic way to tackle the topic. First, James Austin Johnson (as President Donald Trump) weaved Wallen’s Instagram comment “Get Me to God’s Country” in a sketch about tariffs.

“I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans,” said Johnson. “It’s called Heard and McDonald Island. McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?”

Later in the program, Colin Jost referenced Wallen’s exit during the Weekend Update. “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights,” joked Jost.

Separately, cast members Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson shrugged off the incident.

Morgan Wallen does not seem to be too fazed by the backlash. Over on the “I Had Some Help” singer’s website, fans can purchase merch with the plastered with the quote.