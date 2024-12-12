Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested earlier this year after throwing a chair off the sixth floor of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. On Thursday, a judge sentenced the “Love Somebody” singer to one week of incarceration at a DUI education center and two years’ probation — one year for each of his misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment — after he pleaded guilty. Wallen must also pay a $350 fine and court fees.

“Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation,” his attorney Worrick Robinson IV told People in a statement.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Nashville-based News Channel 5, “some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief’s Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they were standing.” Once Wallen, who was previously arrested in 2020 on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges, was identified as the chair tosser by Chief’s employees, authorities obtained video of him “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.”

Wallen addressed the incident later that month on X. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”