Country music is in the spotlight right now thanks to Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. For Aldean, it’s over the controversial “Try That In A Small Town,” and for Lambert, it’s due to a run-in she had with fans over a selfie. While the fan moment was clearly frustrating for Lambert, she’s able to have a laugh about it now, as she did this weekend.

Miranda Lambert is in the midst of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo residency at Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. During a performance on July 22, she noticed a fan in the crowd and said, “Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies.'” That got a big cheer from the audience and Lambert continued, “She did it, I didn’t! That’s badass!”

As for the original incident, Lambert said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Based on initial initial reports, it may have seemed like Lambert was overreacting, but additional information that later emerged made it seem more like the fans in question were being inconsiderate of those around them.