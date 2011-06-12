Can Adele reclaim the top spot from Lady Gaga on the Billboard 200 next week?

Lady Gaga”s initial stint at No. 1 may end after only two weeks if Adele has her way. As on Friday, the two were locked in a dead heat for No. 1 for the top of the charts. Both “Born This Way” and “21” are on target to sell between 110,000 and 120,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

That”s twice as much as “Dirty Work” from All Time Low and “All 6″s and 7″s” from Tech N9ne are slated to move to duke it out for No. 3.

Ronnie Dunn”s self-titled first solo album following his departure from Brooks & Dunn will wrestle with Brad Paisley”s “This is Country Music” for the No. 5 spot.

Rounding out the top 10 are likely to be Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party”(although he could see a bit of a spike over the weekend following his show-stealing CMT Music Awards performance) at no. 7, “Now 38” at No. 8, Eddie Vedder”s “Ukulele Songs” at No. 9 and top 10 resident “Sigh No More” from Mumford & Sons at No. 10

Below the top 10, Arctic Monkey”s “Suck It and See” could come in at high as No. 11, although there are four other titles slated to sell between 18,000 and 21,000 as well for that honor.