It’s been a brief minute since our social media timelines flooded with posts detailing (often debating) the state of life in the Palestinian Territories. But don’t take that lack of online engagement as a signal that the conflict fraught relationship between Israel and Palestine has suddenly shifted. It hasn’t and, as a response to the community of Palestinians still in need, the organization American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) is redoubling its efforts to raise funds to support vulnerable communities in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank — providing urgent medical aid, food assistance, and development and reconstruction needs.

In 2020 alone, ANERA received more than $100.4 million in support of its many programs. The organization’s most recent initiative is a fundraising raffle — teaming up with artists like Samora Pinderhughes, Esperanza Spalding, Shabaka Hutchings, Terri Lyne Carrington, Candice Hoyes, and others — in an effort to continue serving the refugees directly affected by the conflict in Palestine. Aside from supporting humanitarian aid, the raffle, which allows you to donate as few as $5 dollars to enter, will offer personalized prizes from the artists involved, giving donors a chance to win everything from signed vinyl copies of albums to apparel to Zoom-guided vocal lessons. New prizes will continue to be announced from now until August 2nd.

With a $5 donation to ANERA, you’ll be helping to provide emergency relief for sustainable, long-term health and economic development to Palestine and instantly be entered to win a prize. The raffle will be drawn at random on August 3rd with winners notified via the email entered on their donation form. It’s a simple and effective way to help.

Check out the details on the prizes, the parties involved, and enter the raffle here.