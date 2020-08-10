It’s been almost three years since it was revealed Louis C.K. engaged in multiple cases of sexual misconduct, and after laying low for some time, he has gradually re-emerged on the comedy scene. He even released a comedy special in the early days of the American quarantine, for “those who need a laugh.” More recently, word broke that he made two separate appearances at Dave Chappelle’s summer stand-up series, although it’s not clear yet if he performed or was merely a guest.

This comes from Entertainment Weekly, which showed that the comic appeared in two separate Instagram images related to Chappelle’s series. The first appeared last Tuesday, with C.K. standing alongside comics Michelle Wolf and Mo Amer at a show in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The other came Saturday night, also in Yellow Springs, via another photo, this time with Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Talib Kweli, and Common in attendance.

The second image was re-grammed by Chappelle’s tour DJ, DJ Trauma, who wrote in the caption that “Louis CK came thru and rocked with us!!!”

That’s pretty vague, and C.K. may have just been hanging with longtime friends, many of whom have stuck with him after his actions were made public. Chappelle has been one of his most vocal defenders, talking about it in his special Sticks & Stones:

“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident…He didn’t do anything you can call the police for,” the comedian said in the August special. “I dare you to try….They ruined this n—’s life, and now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women. What the f— is your agenda, ladies?”

Chappelle’s summer shows have been held for small crowds of under 100. Viewers at home got a glimpse of what they’re like in his esteemed special 8:46, released shortly after the killing of George Floyd.

