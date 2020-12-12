What do Mark Ruffalo and Bruce Banner have in common? Yes, they both have the ability to turn into a hulking green rage monster on screen, but the answer we’re really looking for is science, specifically their love of science. And while for Dr. Banner that science involves gamma radiation and super-soldier serums, for Ruffalo, the aim is to usher in a clean energy vision that might just save the world.

The actor and activist has spent the last two decades quietly fighting climate change with his nonprofit The Solutions Project.

You’ve probably seen him on the frontlines of movements like the protest of the North Dakota Pipeline, standing shoulder to shoulder with members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe as they tried to prevent local government from drilling on their land. You may have heard him testify on Capitol Hill against manufacturers like 3M and DuPont, whose cancer-linked chemical substances leached into the water supply of hundreds of military sites and cause military families to get sick. But even if you were aware of Ruffalo’s environmental justice vigilantism, you probably don’t know how it started. Or why.

The answer: fracking.

Hydraulic fracking is a controversial, widely unregulated means of extracting oil and gas. It’s revolutionizing the industry, making it easier for drilling firms to tap hard-to-reach resources for gas and oil, driving down prices at the pump, and creating new jobs in the process. But it’s also negatively affecting our environment in ways Ruffalo first feared when oil companies set their sights on fracking near his home in upstate New York years ago.

Because fracking requires wells to be drilled thousands of feet below the Earth’s surface, it has the potential to significantly damage the geological landscape. In Upstate New York, severe flooding had already ravaged farmlands, and the addition of another environmental disturbance just made things worse.

“That was alarming,” Ruffalo recalled on an episode of the Inquiring Minds podcast. “Not only alarming to me but also alarming to all the farmers who used to make fun of me for talking about climate change and global warming.”

He started the nonprofit Water Defense to take on fracking and other methods of extreme energy extraction – think deep-sea drilling and mountain-top removal mining – but he quickly realized it wasn’t enough to just oppose the harmful act, he needed to give these companies and the people who worked for them an answer to the larger question of, “If not this, then what?”

“What I started to feel was, you can’t credibly say ‘no’ to something unless you can come up with an alternative that is equal to or better than what is being offered,” he explained.