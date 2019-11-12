Understanding The Northwestern Student Paper Apology And The Ensuing Backlash

Over the weekend, Northwestern University’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, issued an editorial apologizing for “mistakes” they had made while covering a student protest of former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ visit to the campus last week. The offending act consisted of photographing students involved in the protest and then attempting to reach out to the students to participate in interviews via the student directory, known to many as, you know, reporting.

Now the daily student paper is dealing with another “controversy,” this time involving the apology itself which many professional journalists view as alarming and antithetical to the very act of journalism. However, the situation is a whole lot more complicated than headlines and quick judgments give it credit for, so let’s break it down and understand each part of The Daily Northwestern’s apology and its ensuing backlash.