“Turning the hood into its own Beverly Hills,” says Watts rapper, producer, songwriter, and community activist STIX. “That’s the ideal community to me.”

When pushed, he expands the idea further.

“A community where people who look like me, whether they be black or brown, or come from a financial situation like I grew up in, whether they are white, Jewish, Indian, immigrant, non-immigrant, LGBT, doesn’t matter — a community where we can all live in one place and have the resources and opportunities available to stimulate our own economy and provide resources and opportunities.”

Centralized communities where people help and care about one another? Where mega-conglomerates aren’t able to leverage the promise of convenience against more empathetic concerns like supporting local businesses? It’s a powerful vision and one which STIX has been chasing throughout his 16-year career. And while rap is often the medium for his message, his social justice mission stays front and center.

“Moving out of the hood is always the goal,” he says. “But why don’t we gentrify or own neighborhoods, wholesale? When we move out of the hood we pay property taxes, those property taxes go to schools that don’t target the people I just spoke about. Then you’re paying the salaries of police and politicians who don’t focus on the needs of those people I just spoke about.”

Talk is easy, but STIX is one to practice what he preaches. Despite early hip-hop success working with Bobby Valentino, tours with Top Dog Entertainment’s Jay Rock and Reason, and acting as the chief architect behind Iggy Azalea’s Ignorant Art mixtape, he hasn’t left the south LA neighborhood he grew up in.

“My neighborhood is a big inspiration behind why I do what I do today,” he says. “I used to see what I didn’t have and I would feel like if I had resources to this, or access to that then I’d be rich. I want to end that cycle for other young individuals who are growing up in places like where I grew up. Make it so they don’t have to say that. So they have the resources and opportunities to make something of themselves.”