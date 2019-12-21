Robert De Niro Said He Wants A ‘Bag Of S*it’ To Hit Trump ‘Right In His Face’

Donald J. Trump has few fans in Hollywood — it’s pretty much only Scott Baio and Dean Cain — but perhaps his most famous detractor is Robert De Niro. The two-time Oscar-winner has never minced words about how he feels about the 45th president (or his Fox News critics), and he hasn’t calmed down in the three years he’s been in office. De Niro’s latest diss: He wants the president to get a “bag of s*it” to the face.

As per Complex, De Niro, currently enjoying award buzz for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, was on Michael Moore’s podcast, which dropped Friday, when he went off on how he hopes Trump gets the humiliation he feels he deserves. Moore started it, saying, “It would kind of feel good to punch him — not hurt him — but just punch him in the face.” De Niro went next level. “I’d like to see a bag of s*it right in his face,” De Niro replied. “Hit him right in his face.

“Let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated,” De Niro added. “He needs to be humiliated by whoever his political opponent is.”

The onetime Jake LaMotta wasn’t done. “I always say lowlife because he’s a lowlife. He’s not a pig. I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, no nothing. He’s a disgrace to the human race, if you will.”

De Niro’s comments came two days after Trump was impeached by the House. A Senate trial, during which he will or won’t be removed from office, will follow. They also came three days after he went on The View and said, among other things, that he’d disown his children if they voted for him, which he assured everyone they wouldn’t.

And of course, who could forget one of De Niro’s earliest Trump attacks: The one from right before the 2016 election, in which, while recording what was supposed to be a stock plea to get out the vote, he simply went off, calling him a “punk,” a “dog,” a “pig,” a “mutt,” and that he’d like to “punch him in the face.”

(Via Complex)