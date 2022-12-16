In a perfect world, you’d gift the ball fan in your life with the talents and abilities of modern-day hoops stars like LeBron or Candace Parker. You’d probably throw in a good half-foot growth spurt too for good measure. But since that’s just not possible, we’ve pulled together some items that can serve as the next best thing while catering to a mix of different lifestyles and ages, since no two ball fans are alike. Here are some of the best gifts to give this year for the hooper and fan in your life. Beats Fit Pro Price: 199.99 Help your loved ones tune out the world and copycat the NBA’s most amazing tunnel looks by adding these earbuds to the rotation. They easily sync up to both Apple and Android devices and offer 6 hours of non-stop listening. Buy Here

Cincoro Tequila Price: Bottles start at $65, Gift cards start at $25 You may not be able to win an NBA championship in your lifetime, but you can still celebrate and raise a glass like those who have. Cincoro tequila was started by the owners of historic NBA franchises such as the Lakers, Celtics, Bucks, and Hornets — yes, that means Michael Jordan — and has become a recognizable brand in the sports-related spirits game. The beautifully designed bottle looks like it could be used as a decoration or a trophy. Buy Here NBA 2K23 Price: Starts at $69.99 If you know a hooper with the right gaming system who doesn’t have this yet, it’s a no-brainer. But the good news is that even if they already have it, you can buy them virtual currency to upgrade the experience. Buy Here

NBA League Pass Price: $69.99 for the remainder of the year There’s nothing more frustrating than being a basketball fan outside of the market of your favorite team. Unless their team plays games on a national broadcast, they rarely get the chance to watch the games. NBA League Pass has consistently given fans a way to keep up with their teams wherever they are with streaming access to hundreds of live games. Buy Here Spaced Out by Mike Prada Price: $12 Kindle version, $23.55 hardcover edition Sharpshooters and versatile bigs have created a need for an entirely new approach to basketball. Here, Mike Prada dives into how this evolution came about and helps fans walk away with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the history and X’s and O’s that make the league what it is today. Buy Here

Ugg Hank Joggers Price: $88.00 In most parts of the country, players have to make their way through the bitter cold every now and then to get to the gym. These joggers will help make that feel like a walk in the park with their lightweight double-knit fleece material to keep you warm and cozy indoors and outdoors. The back pocket is also greatly appreciated. Buy Here Hasbro Starting Lineup Figures Price: $49.99 The new generation of Starting Lineup figures is here, and while the price tag doesn’t look anything like the old ones, the end product is similarly upscaled, making these the perfect addition to a collector’s bookcase no mater their favorite team thanks to a wide array of player options. Buy Here

Wilson WNBA Official Basketball Price: $45.99 For anyone with aspirations of playing basketball well, practice is key. That’s pretty hard to do without the most important part of the game — the ball. And there’s nothing better than the official game ball that the pros use day in and day out. Buy Here BLK and Bold NBA (Warmup) Coffee Price: $13.99 A good cup of coffee or tea is a great way to start the day – and nowhere close to optional for some of us. To add a little more personality to the morning, BLK and Bold has formed a strong relationship with the NBA to sponsor its The Warm Up medium roast line, which has been upgraded with different packaging for each NBA conference and a handful of teams. Buy Here