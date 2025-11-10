All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Rosalía with the week’s biggest release and Hayley Williams continue to expand upon her latest solo album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Rosalía — “Reliquia” Featured on Rosalía’s new album Lux are people like Björk and Yves Tumor, but there are some icons in the songwriting credits, too. On “Reliquia,” for instance, Rosalía collaborated with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, best known as half of Daft Punk. The song isn’t a dance banger, though, but rather an evocative piano-led piece… until the very end, that is. Kehlani — “Out The Window” Kehlani is having some of the biggest success of her career right now, as “Folded” just became her first ever top-ten song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She celebrated the feat with a new song, “Out The Window,” which boasts supreme late-’90s R&B vibes as she thinks about getting back with an old flame.

Hayley Williams — “Showbiz” When Williams released Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, the solo project had 17 tracks, which is already a lot. Since then, though, she has continued adding to it again and again. She made the album even longer last week with the addition of the lively pop-rocker “Showbiz.” Lil Baby — “Try To Love” After new music earlier this year, Baby has been quiet for the past few months. He broke his silence last week, though, with “Try To Love.” The track sees his contemplating his romantic life with lines like, “Thought I found in love in Atlanta / Until she went ghost like a phantom / I don’t know why I try to love.”

Gorillaz — “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles Gorillaz have long been collaborative but they’ve really ramped that up in recent years. The same is true with their upcoming album The Mountain, which includes a good handful of guests. Among them are Idles, with Joe Talbot delivering a dub-style vocal on “The God Of Lying.” Fred Again.., Sammy Virji, and Reggie — “Talk Of The Town” Fred is the busiest person in music right now, with his nonstop stream of new music and global performances as part of his latest USB rollout. He delivered once again last week with “Talk Of The Town,” a collab with Sammy Virji and Reggie that Fred says came together in less than a half hour.

Khruangbin — “White Gloves ii” In November 2015, Khruangbin released their debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You. A decade later, they’ve taken the project for another spin, but releasing a new version of it but with every song re-imagined and re-recorded. Among the highlights is the very chill “White Gloves ii.” Ice Spice — “Pretty Privilege” Ice is on the comeback trail and she forged ahead last week with “Pretty Privilege.” On the track, she seems to be pretty directly going after somebody she perceives as an imitator, rapping, “Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say / Like, what the f*ck? These b*tches dirt, just be yourself, this sh*t could work.”