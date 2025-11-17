All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Charli XCX explore a new era and Jessie Murph expand her beloved latest album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Charli XCX — “Chains Of Love” Not only did Charli XCX make some new music for the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie, but she went ahead and made a whole album. Included on it is last week’s “Chains Of Love,” which fans excitedly compared to Charli’s 2013 debut album True Romance. Jessie Murph — “Wildflowers And Wine” Murph provided one of this year’s musical highlights with Sex Hysteria, and last week, she expanded it with a deluxe edition that adds a whopping eight new songs. Also keep an eye out for “a visual companion piece which will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her ‘1965’ music video.”

Robyn — “Dopamine” New Robyn is a treat, especially when it’s her first single since 2018 (excluding the odd collaboration she pops up on here and there. So, last week was special when Robyn unveiled “Dopamine,” a dance-ready number that thankfully picks up right where she left off. Dominic Fike — “White Keys” “White Keys” was a favorite among Fike’s fans, even though he had forgotten about it himself. He explained, “I had forgot about this song and the internet somehow dug it up for me. it reminded me this was a universe I came from too. ”

FKA Twigs — “Predictable Girl” FKA Twigs thought Afterglow would be a deluxe edition of Eusexua. Instead, the project ballooned into its own new album, Eusexua Afterglow. It’s out now and it’s led by “Predictable Girl,” which comes with a striking The Matrix-like video. Magdalena Bay — “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” In recent weeks, Magdalena Bay have made it a habit of dropping a new pair of unannounced singles every week or two. The endeavor has culminated in Nice Day: A Collection Of Singles, which also includes the latest two, “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” and “Nice Day.”

Leon Bridges — “A Merry Black Christmas” It’s November, which means it’s almost December, which means it’s almost Christmas. The new slew of holiday songs has already begun and Leon Bridges has contributed with “A Merry Black Christmas,” as well as as the Norah Jones duet “This Christmas I’m Coming Home.” Tobias Jesso Jr. — “I Love You” After his 2015 album Goon, Jesso stepped back from public-facing life and carved out a great career as a songwriter for the stars. He’s making a solo comeback now, though, and he launched it last week with “I Love You,” a tender number that features Dakota Johnson and Riley Keough in the video.