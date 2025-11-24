All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Tate McRae continue boosting her biggest album yet and BigXthaPlug add yet another huge collaborator to his contacts. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl” So Close To What is worth celebrating, as the project became McRae’s first No. 1 album upon its release earlier this year. McRae revived the project last week with a deluxe edition, which includes “Nobody’s Girl” and its accompanying lo-fi video. BigXthaPlug — “Cold” Feat. Post Malone A few years ago, neither BigXthaPlug nor Post Malone were making country music. Now, they find themselves among the genre’s biggest stars, and they met up last week on the emotional “Cold.”

The Kid Laroi — “A Perfect World” Laroi had a new album finished… but then he scrapped it. In its place, he made another new album: Before I Forget, which he announced last week. He also dropped the throwback pop/R&B single “A Perfect World.” Skrillex — “While You Were Sleeping” Skrillex has had a surprising 2025. Earlier in the year, he came out of nowhere to drop the album F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! and last week, he delivered another surprise release, the five-track Hit Me Where It Hurts X EP.

Peso Pluma and Tito Double P — “Intro” Peso Pluma and Tito Double P are two of the strongest forces in música Mexicana and they’re also cousins. Unsurprisingly, then, they teamed up last week on “Intro,” a cinematic number that sees Pluma returning to his roots. Fred Again.., Sammy Virji, and Winny — “Winny” We’re a couple months into Fred Again..’s ten-week drop of new USB songs, which means we’re nearly at the end. His latest is the bassy and thumping “Winny,” a link-up with Sammy Virji and Winny.

Tobias Jesso Jr. — “Waiting Around” Jesso is best known as a songwriter to the stars, but a decade ago, he had some buzz of his own going with his debut solo album Goon. He just got back to that with a long-awaited new LP, Shine, which features highlights like the tender “Waiting Around.” Rico Nasty — “Pepper” It’s only been a few months since Rico dropped her latest album, Nasty. She apparently had more material ready to go, though, as she came through last week with “Pepper,” an intense song that sees Rico getting in her lyrical bag.