All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Tame Impala unload a new album and Magdalena Bay drop off another pair of unexpected new songs. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Tame Impala — “My Old Ways” We now know what “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene” sounds like, as the new Tame Impala album Deadbeat is out now. The LP is led the opener “My Old Ways,” a piano-led thumper. Magdalena Bay — “Human Happens” Magdalena Bay have been clearing out the vaults lately. Last month, they shared a pair of new songs, and last week, they did it again with “Human Happens” and “Paint Me A Picture.”

Ashnikko — “Skin Cleared” Pop experimenter Ashnikko has unveiled her highly anticipated second album Smoochies and the tracklist is full of highlights. One is “Skin Cleared,” an aggressive synth onslaught that leaves room for Ashnikko’s catchy lyrics to shine through. Militarie Gun — “God Owes Me Money God Save The Gun is out now, but before it dropped, the band fired off one more pre-album single. They went with “God Owes Me Money,” a melancholic and guitar-driven track.

Balming Tiger and Yaeji — “Wo Ai Ni” Yaeji has popped up here and there with new songs this year, and last week, she surfaced with a pair of new collaborations, both with alternative K-pop collective Balming Tiger. “Wo Ai Ni” is a particularly catchy number, with the “I love you, wo ai ni” hook being an instant earworm. Joji – “Pixelated Kisses” Joji is somebody who built his brand on the internet. On his new comeback single “Pixelated Kisses,” though, he’s tired of digital interactions and expresses that he’d much prefer the real thing.

Teddy Swims — “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” The upcoming second season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This has been delivering with its soundtrack. There was a new Giveon song earlier this month, and now they’ve tapped Teddy Swims for the soulful “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.” Sudan Archives — “A Bug’s Life” Sudan Archives is ready to dance on her new album, The BPM. She also shared a really slick video for “A Bug’s Life,” which sees her trudging through the desert and dancing in a chrome bodysuit.