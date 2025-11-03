All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Rosalía go big with a new video and the Crutchfield sisters reunite. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Rosalía — “Berghain” When Rosalía initially announced her album Lux, she didn’t share any new music along with the news. She was saving it for a grand unveiling last week, releasing “Berghain.” The video in particular was an event, capturing the music world’s attention. Tyler, The Creator — “Mother” It’s been a year since Tyler released Chromakopia and to mark the occasion, he dropped a track that stems from the album sessions, “Mother.” In a post, Tyler noted that it was actually the first song he made for the album and that he’s “still not sure why I took it off last-minute.”

Fred Again.., Kettama, and Shady Nasty — “Hardstyle 2” Fred’s ongoing USB project continues as he’s in the process of rolling out a new batch of songs to add to his always-growing album. Last week, he delivered “Hardstyle 2,” a high-energy collab with Kettama and Shady Nasty. Snocaps — “Coast” Once upon a time, twin sisters Allison And Katie Crutchfield (the latter now better known as Waxahatchee) were in a band, P.S. Eliot, together. Well, surprise: They’re back as Snocaps, a new band that just released a debut album out of nowhere last week. Aside from the siblings, they’re also backed on the project by MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook.

Orville Peck — “Drift Away” Orville Peck also has his 7th annual rodeo coming up next month (not something many artists can say is on their agenda). Before that, he’s releasing a new EP, Appaloosa. He previewed it with “Drift Away,” an epic slow-burner guided by Peck’s signature bassy vocals. Magdalena Bay — “Unoriginal” Magdalena Bay are on their way to releasing a sort-of album this year, at least in terms of volume. Over the past few weeks, they’ve followed 2024’s Imaginal Disk by sharing new songs, two at a time. Last week brought “Unoriginal” and “Black-Eyed Susan Climb.”

Reneé Rapp — “Lucky” Former temperamental golfer Reneé Rapp has had to postpone some concerts lately due to issues with her voice. She may not be feeling so lucky at the moment, but that is the name of her latest song, a guitar-driven pop-rocker from the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t soundtrack. Oklou — “What’s Good” Big week for Oklou: Aside from playing a Tiny Desk Concert, the French musician shared a deluxe edition of her 2025 album Choke Enough. Added here are three new songs, including the atmospheric “What’s Good.”