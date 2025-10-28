All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion celebrate love and Hayley Williams return with more solo goodness. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Lover Girl” Amid her fresh relationship with NBA legend Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her latest single, “Lover Girl.” If Klay was the inspiration behind the new song, then it sounds like he and Meg are treating each other very, very well. Fred Again.. and Floating Points — “Ambery” Fred is in the middle of unveiling a bunch of new songs as part of her evolving USB release, and last week, he came through with a pair of fresh tracks. One of them was “Ambery,” a collaboration with Floating Points that runs for a skittery seven minutes.

Jessie Murph — “I’m Not There For You” Murph wrote this one when she was 17 and teased it online in 2022. Fans have since become attached to the track, so now, Murph has given the song a bit of a facelift (some updated songwriting and a new recording) and shared the entirety of “I’m Not There For You.” The Neighbourhood — “Private” After Jesse Rutherford spent last year pushing a solo album, his focus is back on the band now. Last week, the group announced a new album that’s about to wear out your parentheses keys, (((((ultraSOUND))))), and shared a trio of new songs.

Leon Thomas — “My Muse” Thomas’ new EP Pholks is out now and its soulful content is appropriate for its label home of Motown. “My Muse,” for instance, is a smooth and upbeat ode to a woman who has left Thomas inspired. Tyla — “Chanel” “How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel,” Tyla wonders on her latest single, “Chanel.” Affinity for designer wares was a big part of the video, too, as everything Tyla wears in the visual is vintage Chanel, which wasn’t easy to round up.

Foo Fighters — “Asking For A Friend” Between personal drama and replacing their drummer again, things have been a bit rocky for Foo Fighters lately. Now, though, they’re prepping a full-blown comeback and they’ve heralded the new era with “Asking For A Friend,” a characteristically intense rocker, as well as by announcing a tour for next year. Le Sserafim — “Spaghetti” Feat. J-Hope Le Sserafim hope that “Spaghetti” will be so catchy that you can’t get it out of your head. There’s certainly a good chance that’ll happen, thanks in part to a feature from BTS’ J-Hope.