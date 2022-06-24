The Charlotte Hornets are on the rise. In 2021-22, the Hornets posted their best win-loss record (43-39) since the 2015-16 season, and Charlotte reached the postseason before exiting with a play-in loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The presence of LaMelo Ball brings the shot-creation upside that any franchise desires, and the Hornets are exceedingly difficult to stop. Charlotte ranked near the top of the NBA in offense and, on the right evening, the Hornets can be tremendous to watch.

On the other side, Charlotte’s defense is not in the best place, with the franchise desperately needing an anchor to protect the rim in the short term and long term. The addition of a new head coach also brings a new era to the table, and the Hornets enter the offseason with intriguing flexibility and a pair of top-15 draft picks.

Roster Needs: Center, overall defensive talent

Mark Williams (No. 15 Overall), B: After a wild trade with No. 13 that saw Jalen Duren get taken by Charlotte and then traded to the Pistons (via New York) in a three-team deal, the Hornets were back on the clock in short order and made a pick many anticipated. Outside of the top three picks, Williams-to-Charlotte was perhaps the most popular mock draft pick on the board. Williams projects as a very good rim protector who can finish around the rim on offense. The Hornets need an anchor on defense at the position. It makes sense.

2022 Free Agents:

Montrezl Harrell (UFA)

Miles Bridges (RFA)

Cody Martin (RFA)

Isaiah Thomas (UFA)

Scottie Lewis (RFA)

Arnoldas Kulboka (RFA)

Roster:

Gordon Hayward

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Mason Plumlee

LaMelo Ball

PJ Washington

James Bouknight

Kai Jones

Jalen McDaniels (team option)

JT Thor

Nick Richards (non-guaranteed)

Mark Williams