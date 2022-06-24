For much of the 2021-22 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans were in the wilderness. New Orleans endured a brutal start and, without Zion Williamson on the floor, the Pelicans appeared to be rudderless. Then, the Pels caught fire, riding a positive wave of improved play and the acquisition of CJ McCollum to a berth in the play-in. From there, New Orleans reached the playoffs and eventually challenged the top-seeded Suns in impressive fashion, even with Williamson never appearing on the floor.

By all accounts, Williamson is expected to be ready to roll for 2022-23 and, with McCollum and Brandon Ingram in the fold, the Pelicans have an intriguing core. New Orleans also benefits from the ineptitude of the Los Angeles Lakers last season, with the Pelicans inheriting the No. 8 overall pick from Los Angeles.

Roster Needs: Health for Zion, more shooting

Dyson Daniels (No. 8 Overall), B+: Daniels is the highest-rated remaining player on my board and a personal favorite. There are questions about his offensive ceiling, especially as a shooter, but Daniels has point guard skills in a wing-sized body. He’s also one of the better perimeter defenders in the draft, and he should fit in well with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson.

2022 Free Agents:

Tony Snell (UFA)

Jared Harper (RFA)

Gary Clark (UFA)

Roster:

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Devonte’ Graham

Larry Nance Jr

Jaxson Hayes

Garrett Temple

Kira Lewis Jr

Trey Murphy III

Willy Hernangomez

Herbert Jones

Naji Marshall

Jose Alvarado