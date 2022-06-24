For much of the 2021-22 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans were in the wilderness. New Orleans endured a brutal start and, without Zion Williamson on the floor, the Pelicans appeared to be rudderless. Then, the Pels caught fire, riding a positive wave of improved play and the acquisition of CJ McCollum to a berth in the play-in. From there, New Orleans reached the playoffs and eventually challenged the top-seeded Suns in impressive fashion, even with Williamson never appearing on the floor.
By all accounts, Williamson is expected to be ready to roll for 2022-23 and, with McCollum and Brandon Ingram in the fold, the Pelicans have an intriguing core. New Orleans also benefits from the ineptitude of the Los Angeles Lakers last season, with the Pelicans inheriting the No. 8 overall pick from Los Angeles.
Roster Needs: Health for Zion, more shooting
Dyson Daniels (No. 8 Overall), B+: Daniels is the highest-rated remaining player on my board and a personal favorite. There are questions about his offensive ceiling, especially as a shooter, but Daniels has point guard skills in a wing-sized body. He’s also one of the better perimeter defenders in the draft, and he should fit in well with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson.
2022 Free Agents:
Tony Snell (UFA)
Jared Harper (RFA)
Gary Clark (UFA)
Roster:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Devonte’ Graham
Larry Nance Jr
Jaxson Hayes
Garrett Temple
Kira Lewis Jr
Trey Murphy III
Willy Hernangomez
Herbert Jones
Naji Marshall
Jose Alvarado