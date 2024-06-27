Team Needs: Shooting, Center, Perimeter Defense

The Chicago Bulls made the first big trade of the 2024 offseason, flipping Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey straight up in a trade that was curious to many (and infuriating to plenty in Chicago). The big question for the Bulls is whether that’s an indicator they are about to shift their priorities to building for the future, or if they really think Giddey gives them the playmaking that was missing to help push their way into the playoff conversation in the East.

With the 11th overall pick in Wednesday’s first round, the Bulls could give a bit of an indication of their plans, but we really won’t know what Chicago’s short- and long-term vision is until DeMar DeRozan agrees to a deal, either back with the Bulls or elsewhere. Either way, the Bulls have to address a handful of roster holes this summer, from a continued need to add shooting, seeking out a long-term answer at center with Nikola Vucevic nearing the end of his deal, and now needing to bolster their perimeter defense after trading away Caruso.

However, as the draft board sorted itself out, the Bulls couldn’t help but take an opportunity on a high upside guy in Matas Buzelis.

Matas Buzelis (No. 11 Overall), B+: This could be said for many prospects in this draft, but can Buzelis shoot? That’s the biggest question. He shot it well in high school but had a rough year in the G League. He also needs to get stronger (and bigger in general), but Buzelis is very athletic and has the length and fluidity you’re looking for in a modern forward.