Team Needs: Players, Wings, Shooting

NBA teams rarely enter an offseason with as clean a slate as the Philadelphia 76ers, who have two (2) players under contract right now in Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. Tyrese Maxey is a restricted free agent and will be signing a max contract with the Sixers as soon as they take care of building out the rest of their roster, but they are a serious player for any of the top free agents, headlined by Paul George.

With the 16th pick in Wednesday night’s Draft, the Sixers had the ability to add a cost controlled young player to their roster if they felt someone was available that could help them soon. They also could use it to chase a veteran on the trade market, perhaps from a certain team not far away that’s having a fire sale. In any case, the Sixers need, well, everything that’s not a starting center.

Once the 16th pick rolled around, they couldn’t resist adding some shooting to their relatively non-existent roster, taking Duke’s Jared McCain.

Jared McCain (No. 16 Overall), B: McCain is a big-time shooter. That’s the primary appeal, but he also checks a ton of boxes as a quality support player. You’d love it if he was a bit bigger next to Tyrese Maxey, but McCain’s defense is solid and he has a ton of gravity.