For the second time since the conclusion of the 2004 postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won a playoff game. Minnesota, the 7-seed in the Western Conference, traveled to Memphis to take on the 2-seed Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon, and despite a productive game from Ja Morant, the Timberwolves were able to steal homecourt advantage away with a 130-117 win.

The charge was led by Anthony Edwards, who was nothing short of magnificent in his playoff debut. After having a monster play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers to secure a postseason berth for the Timberwolves earlier in the week, Edwards went out and had the fourth-highest scoring debut in NBA playoff history. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft went for 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting and connected on four of his 11 attempts from deep. Only two players in Timberwolves history — Sam Cassell and Troy Hudson, with the former hitting the 40-point mark twice — have scored more points in a playoff game.

There was nothing that the Grizzlies could do, as Edwards — as confident as ever — was in total control of his game. His ability to scorer was nothing short of effortless, as he kept getting to his spots and knocking down shots.

He even flashed some comfort as a distributor, racking up six assists on the day.

Edwards was not the only Timberwolves player to show out. Karl-Anthony Towns responded to a bad game against the Clippers be going for 29 points and 13 rebounds, including a poster dunk on potential Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

HIS NAME IS KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS 💥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EOzUXtmqBj — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022

Morant’s 32 points and eight assists led the way for Memphis, will Dillon Brooks providing another 24 and the frontcourt combination of Jackson and Brandon Clarke combining for 25 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Game 2 between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves will tip off on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.