The Los Angeles Lakers took a 10-point lead into halftime of Game 6 in their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors. While it looked like they weren’t going to have a double-digit cushion heading into the break, a heads-up defensive play by Anthony Davis beget a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Austin Reaves that sent the fans at Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy and gave them a 56-46 cushion.

Klay Thompson airballed a three, but the ball landed in front of Donte DiVincenzo. Unfortunately for the former Villanova star, Davis was standing right there and swatted his attempt away. After Reaves was able to corral the ball with about three seconds left before the break, the former second-round pick took two dribbles, launched from halfcourt, and made it.

AUSTIN REAVES HALF-COURT SHOT AT THE BUZZER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7RP6R7meaT — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2023

Reaves had an excellent first half in Game 6, as he scored 13 points with three assists and three rebounds. Los Angeles is looking to knock off the defending champions and avoid having to go back to San Francisco, where the two sides would play a winner-take-all game with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line. Whichever team ends up winning this series will end up taking on the Denver Nuggets, which punched their ticket to the next round on Thursday night.