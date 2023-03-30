On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers met for the second time in a week, this time in the Windy City.

The last time the two teams played, Patrick Beverley got to rub some salt in the wound of a Bulls win over his former team, hitting a spinning shot over LeBron James and then giving him the “too small” gesture. Beverley then took a postgame victory lap about how the Lakers misused him, saying he’s a spoon they asked to be a fork.

On Wednesday, the Lakers exacted some revenge, beating the Bulls 121-110 to get up to eighth place in the Western Conference. They also got back at Beverley, but from the unlikeliest of sources, as Austin Reaves was the one to deliver some “too small” retribution, to the absolute delight of Anthony Davis … and Bulls announcer Stacey King.

Austin Reaves pays back Patrick Beverley by giving PB the too short reaction. Bonus Stacey King Shannon Sharpe impression again.pic.twitter.com/bIsHAKDF6Z — ✶Ⓜ️a𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 30, 2023

Look at that smile on AD’s face! That might be the happiest he’s looked on the court all season. Davis showed out with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Reaves added 19 as he continues to become a key contributor in the Lakers second half turnaround.

As for Beverley, he had to know this was coming if the Lakers were in control of this game, but it makes it far funnier that it was Reaves, not LeBron, who delivered his comeuppance.