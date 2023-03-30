austin reaves patrick beverley too small
Twitter
DimeMag

Austin Reaves Got Patrick Beverley Back With A ‘Too Small’ To Anthony Davis’ Delight

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers met for the second time in a week, this time in the Windy City.

The last time the two teams played, Patrick Beverley got to rub some salt in the wound of a Bulls win over his former team, hitting a spinning shot over LeBron James and then giving him the “too small” gesture. Beverley then took a postgame victory lap about how the Lakers misused him, saying he’s a spoon they asked to be a fork.

On Wednesday, the Lakers exacted some revenge, beating the Bulls 121-110 to get up to eighth place in the Western Conference. They also got back at Beverley, but from the unlikeliest of sources, as Austin Reaves was the one to deliver some “too small” retribution, to the absolute delight of Anthony Davis … and Bulls announcer Stacey King.

Look at that smile on AD’s face! That might be the happiest he’s looked on the court all season. Davis showed out with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Reaves added 19 as he continues to become a key contributor in the Lakers second half turnaround.

As for Beverley, he had to know this was coming if the Lakers were in control of this game, but it makes it far funnier that it was Reaves, not LeBron, who delivered his comeuppance.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×