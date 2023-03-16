The Atlanta Hawks came to terms on a contract extension with one of their more productive players over the last three seasons. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks and veteran guard Bogdan Bogdanovic came to terms on a new deal that will pay him $68 million over the next four years. As Wojnarowski noted, Bogdanovic will facilitate his deal by declining the player option he has for 2023-24 on his current deal.

Atlanta Hawks F Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Bogdanovic declines the $18M player option on his 2023-2024 contract and his new deal kicks in next season, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic, 30, is averaging 14 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for the Hawks this season. https://t.co/wodWFNNswB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Because this contract begins next season, Bogdanovic is now signed through the 2026-27 campaign. After missing the first month and a half of the year due to a procedure he had on his knee in the summer, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 28.5 minutes per game while connecting on 43.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 40.1 percent of his threes. All but five of his 43 appearances have come off of the bench.

It has been a tumultuous year for the Hawks, which swung for the fences in the offseason by making a move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta is current 34-35 and sit in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Back in February, the team fired head coach Nate McMillan and replaced him with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.