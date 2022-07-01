Report: Bol Bol Will Join The Magic As A Free Agent

Bol Bol’s come a long way since being a 5-star recruit and one of the most promising young players in high school basketball. Bol suffered a foot injury several games into his collegiate career at Oregon, saw himself fall into the second round of the NBA Draft, and never really got the chance to play consistently as a member of the Denver Nuggets.

As an unrestricted free agent, Bol was given the opportunity to get a fresh start somewhere else in the league, and on Friday afternoon, we learned that he’s going to do that as a member of the Orlando Magic. According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Bol is headed to the Magic on a 2-year contract. He’ll join a team that saw one member of its frontcourt leave in free agency already, as Robin Lopez is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team was, however, able to hold onto another free agent in its big man rotation in Mo Bamba.

The Orlando Magic have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with Bol Bol, a league source told the @orlandosports. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) July 1, 2022

Bol has struggled to carve out a role with the Nuggets during his three years in Denver, and last season, he underwent foot surgery appeared in only 14 games, the fewest of his young career. In 53 career games, Bol has averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.