You Will Never Guess Who Brandon Miller Called ‘My GOAT Of Basketball’

It seems likely that Brandon Miller is going to hear Adam Silver read his name at the 2023 NBA Draft when either the Charlotte Hornets pick second or someone — either the Portland Trail Blazers or the team that gets the pick from the Portland Trail Blazers — picks third. While there is a real debate as to whether Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is the second-best player in the Draft, Miller’s size and shooting are the sorts of things that every NBA team covets nowadays, so it’s not hard to get the appeal with him.

Miller, like many players who will go in the Draft tomorrow, held a media availability on Wednesday. He was asked a pretty basic question about his perspective on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James greatest of all time debate and whether he believes it is “overdone,” at which point he responded with a collection of words that I do not think any human has ever said ever.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/mEqVz89PsM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2023

“No, because I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball,” Miller said. “My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him, so, it was never just LeBron.”

With all due respect to Paul George, a wonderful NBA player and someone who has accomplished a ton in his career, this marks the first time I have ever seen someone anoint him the GOAT. It is worth mentioning that, in the past, Miller has compared his game to George, telling HoopsHype that he likes how George “takes pride in the defensive side. I steal some of his moves and put my own twist to it.”