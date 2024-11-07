The Charlotte Hornets are built around a young and exciting 1-2 punch in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. On Wednesday night, both of the franchise’s pillars needed to come up big in order for Charlotte to pick up a 108-107 win over the Detroit Pistons, with Miller, in particular, playing the hero in the waning moments of the game.

After a turnover by Miller, the Pistons went the other way and got a layup from rookie forward Ron Holland to take a 1-point lead. On the ensuing possession, the Hornets were able to get a good look for Grant Williams, who pulled up from behind the three-point line but was not able to convert. Fortunately for everyone in Charlotte, Miller was able to sneak his way into the lane and clean up the miss. He immediately attempted a layup, which went in and gave the Hornets their third win of the season.

It wasn’t the most productive night for Miller, who had 19 points on 6-for-16 shooting with six rebounds and four assists. But he got the biggest two points of the evening, so it’s safe to say that he had a pretty good evening. As for his star running mate, Ball had 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals.