A Caleb Martin And Christian Koloko Scrap Spilled Into The Stands

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors squared off on Saturday night in a matchup of two teams that are really, really good at getting under the skin of their opponents. Both teams play hard, physical basketball, and it’s not unusual to see their approaches leading to opponents getting visibly frustrated with how things go.

This can lead to things getting a bit testy, and during Saturday’s game, Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko got into it with one another. Martin tripped up Koloko as he tried to reel in a rebound, which led to the rookie big man hitting the deck. Martin stood over a Koloko upset with something, and after Koloko stood up, he wrapped his arms around Martin and things popped off.

Martin responded to this by driving forward, which sent himself and Koloko into the stands. Players, coaches, and officials went in there to split the two up, although it took a second for everyone to get separated.

Benches vacate at Heat vs. Raptors as Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin get into it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/80lJhoqJPo — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 23, 2022

Unsurprisingly, both players were hit with double technical fouls and got ejected from the game. Martin, who has earned a spot in Miami’s starting lineup, appeared in 22 minutes of action before getting tossed, while Koloko got 12 minutes of work on the night.