For the second straight series, the top-seeded Celtics entered Game 3 tied 1-1 after a rather stunning Game 2 loss. This time, though, it was against a Cavs team that has more firepower than the Heat and poses a bit more of a threat to make things really interesting in this second round series.

That meant it was important for the Celtics to squash any feeling of positive momentum in Cleveland with a Game 3 win. However, to do so, they’d have to figure out how to slow down Donovan Mitchell, who has been on an unbelievable heater over his last four games and continued that in the first half of Game 3, putting up 23 points in the first 24 minutes.

Spida with the step-back 3 to open the scoring in Game 3! BOS-CLE on ABC pic.twitter.com/sLV7TBVRPI — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

SPIDA'S HOT IN GAME 3 🔥 17 PTS, 5 3PM just midway through the 2Q… 📺 BOS-CLE on ABC pic.twitter.com/5TX2AAur7v — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

ANOTHER STEP-BACK 3 🤯 23 PTS, 6 3PM in the 1st half for Donovan Mitchell! BOS-CLE on ABC pic.twitter.com/nTZpwH1VTX — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

The Celtics had an answer on the offensive end in the form of Jayson Tatum’s best game of the series, as he was hot early, scoring 18 points in the first half.

JT knocks down his first 2 attempts from downtown in Game 3 🔥 BOS-CLE on ABC pic.twitter.com/lHVXba47Hr — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

The difference in the half was Tatum getting more support than Mitchell, led by Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday combining for 28 first half points as Boston took a 57-48 advantage into the break.

JB finishes the strong transition lay 💪 13 first-half points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKfjfEiUsP — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

That lead went from 9 to 23 with haste, as it looked like Boston would run away and hide after they came out on a 14-0 run to open the third quarter.

Tatum gets the 3rd started with the and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RSXdWpQJh7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

JT ➡️ Jrue 🎯 Boston opens up the 3rd on a 14-0 run 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PJ60ZgXKju — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

The Cavs would stabilize some from there and keep it to a more manageable deficit, but every time they threatened a third quarter run, the Celtics would hit a shot to keep them at arm’s length.

Spida drills his 7th triple 🔥 JB responds with a three of his own 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ctb5PNG0Bw — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

Cleveland did get things back to single digits in the early fourth quarter, but the Celtics continued finding timely answers to every Cavs run.

Garland sets up Mobley with a no-look dime 💥 The Cavs cut into Boston's lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/hNPykLsOn1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

Payton Pritchard from the logo! 😳 pic.twitter.com/tThruD6svp — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

Spida & JB trade TOUGH buckets 💪 Boston looks to take a 2-1 lead 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P1Dn3swbUb — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

Despite all the effort to hang around, the Cavs just did not have give Mitchell enough offensive support to make things close late, as Boston pulled away for a 106-93 win.