The Los Angeles Lakers went into the 2022-23 NBA season with Russell Westbrook on the roster. Despite it seeming like a certainty that he would be moved and some rumors flying around about conversations with other teams about a potential deal, Westbrook was part of the team’s starting five for their opening night game against the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook had a pretty good first half against the defending champs — 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, one steal — but after 24 minutes of watching him play with the team this year, TNT’s Charles Barkley is already calling for the Lakers to press the eject button. As Barkley argued, watching Westbrook, who he admires and respects, on this Lakers team is difficult, as they “have taken all his joy out of life and basketball.”

"It's time for the Lakers to move on… They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball." Chuck goes off on Russell Westbrook with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/ktevt7J0ns — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 19, 2022

Barkley said that the team “stinks” and that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are “just getting numbers” before turning his attention back to Westbrook.

“He doesn’t look … this guy used to be so exuberant, played with great energy and great emotion,” Barkley said. “I think the wear and tear mentally, last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley, and the thing is, he’s gonna get the blame no matter what.”

While Shaquille O’Neal wants to see 15-20 games of this, Barkley wants both Westbrook and the Lakers to get “a fresh start.”

“They are taking his entire joy out of basketball,” Barkley said. “And it pisses me off.”