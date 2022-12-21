It’s Tuesday, which means another round of hijinks from the “Inside The NBA” crew are in store over on TNT. With the holiday season in full swing, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have embraced the spirit and centered much of their mischief around the wintry theme lately. Two weeks ago, Smith shoved Shaq into a Christmas tree during their weekly race to the big board.

Prior to Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, Jacquees performed “Let It Snow” on set. As fake snow sprinkled down upon all four panelists, Barkley was harshly met with much more than a light drizzle while he enjoyed the show.

LET IT SNOW, CHUCK ⛄️🤣 pic.twitter.com/J9Tzv9gfRk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2022

Slightly bobbing his head to the music, Barkley is clearly vibing just before he’s greeted by a pile of fake snow from above. The best part is that half a second prior it all raining down, he’s clearly disrupted by something but doesn’t have anywhere close to enough time to figure out what. Then, the avalanche immediately hits. Shaq, Johnson and Smith burst out laughing. Barkley is defeated, but chuckles briefly and is smiling. Even Jacquees has to pause the song and revel in the humor.

“Hey, my bad, Chuck,” Jacquees said.

“I hate y’all,” said Barkley, with a grin on his face. “I hate y’all.”