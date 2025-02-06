The Clippers Traded Terance Mann To Atlanta For Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks were very quiet for the first four days of deadline week while the rest of the league was going crazy with big trades. That was a bit surprising as the Hawks were expected to be some of the biggest sellers, but in the final two hours before the deadline, Atlanta got to work.

After trading De’Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and three second round picks, the Hawks turned around and shipped Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Clippers along with three second round picks for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland, per Shams Charania.

Clippers get: Bogdan Bogdanovic, three second round picks

Hawks get: Terance Mann, Bones Hyland

Bogdanovic has only played 24 games this season due to injury and is having the worst shooting season of his career (30.1 percent from three), but the Clippers will hope he can regain his form in L.A. as he has been a highly reliable bench scorer for much of his career. Mann is also having a down year, as the 28-year-old is averaging 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game coming off the bench in L.A., and the Clippers will hope for a Bogdanovic resurgence while also getting off Mann’s long-term money.

The Hawks acquire Mann as something of a hopeful Hunter replacement, just for $10 million less per year as he has three more years and $47 million remaining on his deal. The Hawks cannot go fully into a rebuild as their pick this year is owned by the Spurs, so it does make some sense for them to look to bring in some help for the rest of the season. Having to spend three seconds to move off Bogdanovic is tough, but where they sold high on Hunter in the midst of a career-year, they had to sell low on Bogdanovic in his worst season. Atlanta still has some moves to make both to get under the tax (always a priority for the Hawks) and to get down to 15 players on the roster, as they currently are at 17 after the Hunter and Bogdanovic deals. On cue, they attached a second to Cody Zeller to send to Houston to get below the tax, but still have to create a roster spot.