Conspiracy Theory

You knew this was coming: Once D-Wade, LeBron and Bosh essentially formed a super-squad on their own, accusations of tampering and collusion would arise. NBA owners will reportedly meet today to check it out and determine whether there was something shady going on between the three superstars — which Bosh didn’t help when he slipped up and said he and ‘Bron and Wade had been talking about a collaboration for “months.” Rules aside, though, what’s really wrong with players talking about whether they’d like to play together? Owners and GMs talk all the time about swapping players and constructing their ideal roster like it’s a fantasy league, but now the players asserted some power and it’s an issue. You can’t really control whether guys who are friends and basketball players talk to each other about basketball stuff. And one glaring problem is they’d only enforce the rule on superstars. Think about it: NOBODY would care if Mario West, C.J. Watson and Chris Wilcox talked to each other during the season and made plans to sign with the same team over the summer … LeBron responded to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s woman-scorned letter in the Akron Beacon-Journal: “I think it’s unfortunate that he did that. I understand that the fans are hurt and I wish it could have been a different way. But Dan and whoever his partners are have to look themselves in the mirror and understand what he may have done may have cost them in the long run.” Translation #1: If his people had put a good team around me, I’d still be in Cleveland and still be lining his pockets. Or Translation #2: Good luck getting any big-time free agents in Cleveland now that everyone sees how you really feel about players … Meanwhile, Cleveland has been talking to Qyntel Woods, who’s been out of the League for a minute. Whoever replaces LBJ at small forward is gonna be a letdown, but Q-Woods? That makes Jordan replacement Pete Myers look like Earl “The Pearl” Monroe by comparison … Don’t pencil in Miami for the Finals, though. The Pistons have agreed to a two-year deal with four-time DPOY Ben Wallace, plus they still have Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince and — oh wait, this isn’t 2005. Never mind … If Jordan Farmar‘s goal is to be a starting point guard, he might have made a smart move going to the New Jersey Nets (3 years, $12 million). Devin Harris is a good bet to miss about 15-20 games every year with injuries, so Farmar can at least get some shine … The Eastern Conference champs lost one of their backup guards, as Tony Allen reached a 3-year, $10 million deal with the Grizzlies. With O.J. Mayo and Xavier Henry already at the two, minutes might be hard to come by for TA even though he’s on a worse team now. But similar to Boston, there are enough scorers in Memphis to where he only has to worry about playing D and getting the occasional transition buckets and after-whistle dunks. And maybe if he spends some time with Mike Conley, he can improve his handle … David Lee is getting paid ($80 million), but he may not know what he’s getting into going to Golden State. Not to say there’s a curse on the franchise, but, well, No. 6 pick Ekpe Udoh has already gone down with a wrist injury that could put him out up to six months. And his replacement in the rotation will likely be Brandan Wright, who is about as durable as a cheap pinata. Good thing Anthony Randolph got out of G-State when he did, otherwise his skinny butt might have been broken in half. Now AR’s biggest problem is not getting in Eddy Curry‘s way during pre-game meal … It wasn’t as hyped or as competitive as Stephen Strasburg‘s debut, but the next D.C. sports phenom, John Wall, was impressive in his first taste of pro ball. Wall (wearing #2) put up 24 points and 8 assists in Washington’s summer league win over the Warriors, hitting 10-of-11 at the line but also committing eight turnovers. Reggie Williams scored 34 for the losers … Other Vegas stat lines: Ty Lawson put up 28 points, 7 assists and 5 steals in Denver’s win over New York; Patty Mills had 12 points, 7 boards and 9 assists, and Luke Babbitt scored 13 in Portland’s win over Houston, while Patrick Patterson had just 2 points (0-5 FG) and 7 rebounds; and Kenny Hasbrouck scored 24 in Miami’s win over New Orleans … We’re out like Pete Myers …