Rudy Gobert took on his old team on Friday evening. While the game did not take place in the stadium he called home at the start of his NBA career, Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves played host to the Utah Jazz.

Despite the fact that Utah were 8-point underdogs, the team managed to give Minnesota all that they could handle. And with less than 10 seconds remaining, the Timberwolves had the ball down by two and needing a bucket to elongate the game. This was where D’Angelo Russell decided it would be fun to break the ankles of another former Ohio State Buckeye, as Mike Conley hounded him and tried to keep him from getting a shot off.

This did not work. Russell pulled off a nasty crossover that sent Conley flying, and the veteran guard hit the deck while Russell was able to take a midrange jumper that he banked off the glass to force overtime.

🚨 D'Angelo Russell stops on a DIME to tie it up 🚨 We're headed to OT in Minnesotahttps://t.co/qVo4oyIkfZ pic.twitter.com/iuva31Lb9u — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2022

On the night, Russell went for 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block in 39 minutes of work. But unfortunately for him and the Timberwolves, the extra period was not especially kind to them, and the Jazz were able to pick up a 132-126 win to move to 2-0 on the year.