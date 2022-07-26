The Detroit Pistons are on the precipice of an exciting time for the franchise. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham showed signs of future stardom during his rookie season, and the Pistons extracted an intriguing haul in the 2022 NBA Draft with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. With even more depth including Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and others, the Pistons could be quite competitive as soon as this season and, if Detroit does make a real leap in performance, the team will also do so in on-court style.

On Monday, the Pistons announced that, for the first time since 2001, the franchise will use its iconic teal jerseys as the team’s “Classic Edition” uniforms for the 2022-23 campaign.

Shortly after the official announcement, the franchise updated its official social media channels to reflect the throwback look.

Throwback jerseys are usually an easy “win” in terms of PR, but not every concept works as well as this particular uniform does. For most of the initial run of these uniforms, the Pistons were not a dominant team by any means, but many hoop heads have fond memories of Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse (who helped unveil the unis) and others donning the teal uniforms and they are absolutely fantastic.

It will be interesting to see how often the Pistons choose to have Cunningham, Ivey, Duren and company wearing these jerseys this season. Regardless, it seems like a safe bet that Detroit will sell buckets of these in the coming months, and jersey diehards will count down until they see these uniforms in action.