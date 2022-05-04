The Memphis Grizzlies entered Game 2 of their series against the Golden State Warriors in an 0-1 hole after dropping Game 1 on their home court. Things went pretty well early on during Tuesday night’s tilt, as they opened up the game on an 8-0 run, before one of their starters got ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Gary Payton II ran out ahead of Draymond Green in transition, and was able to receive a pass from Golden State’s veteran point-forward that let him run into a pretty clear lane. Dillon Brooks tried to chase him down, but when Payton rose up for a layup, Brooks was still on the ground.

Regardless, Brooks tried to keep him from scoring. Instead of getting the ball, though, Brooks clotheslined Payton, which led to him hitting the ground hard.

Gary Payton II takes a hard fall after the foul from Dillon Brooks. Brooks has been an ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/36wnOrtFZt — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 4, 2022

The foul drew quite the response out of Golden State’s bench, with both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson expressing their anger at Brooks.

Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: "Get the f*** out of here." Klay Thompson: "That's bull****." As upset as I've seen them at a foul. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

The officials ended up going to the monitor to take a look at this and assessed Brooks a flagrant 2 foul, which led to his automatic ejection. It marks the second game in a row during this series where a key player got tossed, as Green was assessed a flagrant 2 for a foul on Brandon Clarke in Game 1. At the time of his ejection, Brooks had no points on 0-for-3 shooting.