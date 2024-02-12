The signature basketball sneaker is a right of passage for all great players of the game. It’s a chance for a rising star to join the great lineage of the Chuck Taylor, the Puma Clyde, and of course, the Air Jordan. Nobody changed the game like Michael Jordan — both on the court and on store shelves — and while new Jordan drops still garner a great amount of hype, we’re currently living in an era of future classics. Sneaker lines that are just getting their start or just coming into their own.

In this episode of Dime Breakdowns, we’re going to highlight some of our favorite All-Star signature sneakers of the modern era. These are the signature sneakers from basketball’s biggest and brightest stars that are making their mark both on the court and in the streets.

We’re talking about the latest kicks from the likes of Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, players who are redefining Hoops Culture in their image. These players are all fans of loud and attention-grabbing colorways that are as fashionable as they are functional on the court.

We’re not saying buying these sneakers is going to give you game like the greats, but you’re going to look damn good trying.

Check out the latest Dime Breakdowns to get a peek into what’s hot in current-day signatures.