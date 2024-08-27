Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are close friends. While they’re two of the fiercest competitors in the NBA and do seem like they love going toe-to-toe with one another, the pair have always enjoyed messing around when they’re in the same place in a non-competitive environment, like when they played in a game celebrating the career of Goran Dragic recently and Jokic poured water on Doncic’s head.

All of this got Dirk Nowitzki thinking about how nice it would be if the pair ever teamed up, and unsurprisingly, the Dallas Mavericks legend would like it if Jokic made his way to Texas to team up with Doncic.

“I hope that would be in Dallas,” Nowitzki told Eurohoops. “I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If now the best players in the world … They both have a great relationship with each other, they respect each other and like each other genuinely. They spend time with each other. I’m not sure, but of course, we want Luka in Dallas as long as we can. Hopefully, he finishes his career there, but I love Jokic’s game, how he plays the game with passion, and the skill level as a big is unbelievable. They’re both incredible players.”

It is worth mentioning that there are 29 teams in the NBA that want Jokic to leave the Nuggets and join their team, and Jokic is under contract for the next three years with a player option for a fourth in 2027-28. As such, we’ll jot this one down as wishful thinking.