The Sacramento Kings couldn’t defend their home court on Monday against the New York Knicks, as Julius Randle went for 46 points and 10 rebounds en route to a 131-115 Knicks win. Late in the game, Kings big man Domantas Sabonis got called for a foul on Immanuel Quickley that he did not appreciate, and he voiced his frustrations to referee Josh Tiven.

Sabonis got a little too heated, which led to him picking up a technical foul. While protesting that, he accosted and made contact with Tiven, which led to his night ending a little early.

An irate Domantas Sabonis gets hit with 2 technical fouls, bumps the official, and gets ejected from Kings-Knicks 😳pic.twitter.com/j9jpHIP2Os — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2022

As a result, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon that Sabonis got handed a one-game suspension “for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MZpwwRY3q4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 9, 2022

According to the release, Sabonis will serve his one-game suspension during Sacramento’s home game on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Sabonis was acquired by the Kings at the trade deadline along with Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. In exchange, Sacramento sent standout young guard Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. On the year, the Kings sit 24-43, which puts them in 13th place in the Western Conference and four games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot.