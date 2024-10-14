The Minnesota Timberwolves were in New York on Sunday night for a preseason game with the Knicks, and in any other year that would not be a big deal. This year, however, that meant a lot of reunions as the two teams were playing each other two weeks after the stunning trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to Minnesota.

While all of the players involved have talked about the emotions of the trade and how they’ve worked through them and are now focused on moving forward with their new teams, it was pretty clear that the wounds are still a bit open in their first meeting with their old teams. It’s not an issue between players and their former teammates, but there’s still some sore feelings when it comes to the front offices and coaches that gave the green light to trade some key contributors.

Donte DiVincenzo showed exactly what I’m talking about when he went to the line for some early free throws, and seemed to have some words for Tom Thibodeau that ESPN’s court mics picked up.

“Thank you for the trade Thibs. Thank you for the trade… that’s what happens when they let you run the show. That’s what happens when they let you run the show” pic.twitter.com/9F8LD8YRLI — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 13, 2024

Thibodeau was standing off by the scorer’s table while DiVincenzo was taking his free throws, and DiVincenzo certainly seems to believe that Thibs was among those pushing for the trade to happen, thanking him for the trade and then saying “this is what happens when you run the show.” This is a little more spice than you usually see in a preseason game, but that’ll happen when you have two teams playing each other for the first time after a big trade.

DiVincenzo was a critical player for the Knicks in their run to the conference semis a year ago, and as Cassidy Hubbarth was noting in her report while Donte was talking to Thibs and the Knicks bench, he was pretty hurt by the trade. New York is taking a gamble by breaking up their Nova crew to bring in Towns, stripping away a bit of their depth in hopes that, when at full strength, their ceiling will be higher with the All-Star big man.