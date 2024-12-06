The Toronto Raptors played host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, which meant that the best Canadian basketball player in the world got to take the floor in Toronto. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s star guard who is right in the thick of the league’s MVP race, is a Toronto native and put on a show in front of his hometown, which led to one very notable Raptors fan showing him some love while the teams went to the locker room at halftime.

With the Thunder up by the emphatic score of 67-42, the two teams started to head into the back for the halftime break when Gilgeous-Alexander noticed Drake sitting in his usual courtside seat. Gilgeous-Alexander made it a point to head over there and showed Drake a bit of love before he went to the back.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Drake is probably the most famous fan of an NBA team that there is, other than maybe Jack Nicholson with the Los Angeles Lakers. Having said that, Drake is also a global ambassador for the Raptors, and he might be the only person officially affiliated with an NBA team who can get away with dapping up an opposing player while their team is getting carved up on their home floor like this.