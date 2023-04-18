Draymond Green And Domantas Sabonis’s WWE-Like Feud Now Features Dueling X-Rays

The wildest moment of the 2023 NBA Playoffs came with about seven minutes to go in Game 2 of Warriors-Kings in Sacramento, when Domantas Sabonis grabbed Draymond Green’s ankle and then promptly got stomped in the chest by Green in retaliation.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

Sabonis would stay on the ground for much of what became a lengthy review at the monitor by the officials, who decided on a technical foul for Sabonis’ ankle lock, while Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 for his stomp to the chest. Green spent the review doing Hulk Hogan ear gestures to the crowd and then screamed at fans behind the Kings bench that were giving it right back to him.

Kings fans not happy with Draymond. pic.twitter.com/LyWBil4beJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

After the game, Green said his foot “had to land somewhere,” calling out the Kings for grabbing his leg in each game — Malik Monk was the offender in the opener. On the other side, Sabonis called out Green for a dangerous play and then someone made sure ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski got the word out that he was having X-rays to see if there was any damage to his ribs or lungs.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

Four hours later, there was an effort to combat that by getting Green’s injury concerns out to the public by doing the same, as Marc Spears reported there will be X-rays on the Warriors star’s ankle.

Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 18, 2023

The showmanship on display from both is incredible here. We literally saw Draymond jumping around to hype up his team during the review and after the ejection, certainly not looking any worse for wear on that ankle, while Sabonis played the last seven minutes of the game and tried to take a charge in the chest and popped up after. I have no doubt the stomp hurt and Sabonis is probably quite sore, but the X-ray thing certainly seems to be an effort to further sway public (and the league’s) opinion on the altercation. As for Green, this is just incredible trolling.