Duke Will Head To The Final 4 After An Emphatic Win Over Arkansas

For a record-setting 13th time in his career, Mike Krzyzewski is headed to the Final 4. The Duke Blue Devils throttled the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, 78-69, to win the West Region and extend their Hall of Fame coach’s career by at least one more game before he retires.

While it was not quite a wire-to-wire win for the Blue Devils, they did not relinquish the lead after going up, 10-9, with 14:17 left in the first half. The Razorbacks managed to keep things close, but eventually, Duke was able to turn on the jets, imposing themselves on both ends of the floor. Whether it was the stout defense of Mark Williams protecting the rim or one of their numerous talents providing scoring on offense, the Blue Devils seemed to take control early and kept Arkansas at arm’s length the rest of the game.

Four players scored in double-digits for Duke. AJ Griffin led the way with 18, Paolo Banchero pitched in 16, Wendell Moore had 14, and Williams pitched in 12 with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Two more Blue Devils — Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach — had nine.

Banchero did end up on the receiving end of a poster from Jaylin Williams in one of the few bright spots on the evening for the Razorbacks. Williams led the way for his team with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while JD Notae and Stanley Umude both had 14.

Duke’s next game will make history one way or the other, as the Blue Devils will either play North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the rivalry’s decorated history, or they’ll take on 15-seed Saint Peter’s. The Tar Heels and the Peacocks will go head-to-head in their Elite 8 matchup on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET.