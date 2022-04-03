One of the most highly-anticipated games in Final Four history will take place on Saturday night. The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels will go head-to-head in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the history of the sport’s greatest rivalry. If that wasn’t enough, legendary Blue Devil coach Mike Krzyzewski is slated to retire at the end of the team’s run, and to add yet another wrinkle, the Tar Heels took down Duke in Durham earlier this year in the Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

So, yeah, lot going on! It’s a game that has the attention of the entire sports world, and thanks to his Instagram account, we know that Drake is going to be watching intently. He is, of course, a huge basketball fan, but as he showed, Drake is ultra-confident in the Blue Devils getting revenge in New Orleans, as he threw down $100,000 on Paolo Banchero and co. moving on to the national championship game to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Duke is favored to win — the fine folks in Las Vegas have them as 4-point favorites, while KenPom also projects a victory by four points. But as we all know, weird things happen in rivalry games, even if we’ve arguably never seen one with stakes quite this high.