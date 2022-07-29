Dwight Howard remains unsigned by an NBA team. And while he’d like to continue playing in the NBA, he also has his eyes on the WWE.

Per Arash Markazi, Howard said he’d make the move to the WWE if an NBA deal does not materialize. Howard was a participant in the WWE’s tryout today ahead of Saturday’s SummerSlam in Nashville, cutting a promo before talking to Markazi about his future, both on the court and in the ring.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

“I think it’s something that is in my future,” Howard said. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. I love being a part of something that’s, you know, built up by characters and stuff like that.”

Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

“I would love to play in the NBA,” Howard said. “That’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me. So I would definitely love to play and just end my career on a high note, a great note and then transition to the best business in the world, the WWE.”

Howard, 37, spent last year with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing in 60 games with averages of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He won a title with the Lakers in 2020 and was one of the league’s best players while a member of the Orlando Magic early in his career, leading them to the 2009 NBA Finals, before bouncing around the league with stints with the Lakers (three times), Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

“I’ve been watching this my whole life and I told myself If I had an opportunity to do this, I would do it with my whole heart and be the best that I can,” Howard said about a wrestling future.

Dwight wouldn’t be the first NBA player to make the jump to pro wrestling, as Dennis Rodman rather famously had a run as a member of the NWO while still playing for the Bulls — and skipping a Finals practice to do so. Howard won’t try to replicate that level of double duty, but sure seems genuine about at least making a go at a wrestling career whenever he reaches a point where NBA teams aren’t calling anymore.