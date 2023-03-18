There will be a new national champion in the world of men’s college basketball. The Kansas Jayhawks took on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening in the Round of 32 in the West Region, and despite trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Eric Musselman’s squad took down the defending champions, 72-71.

It was a gutsy performance by the Razorbacks, as the backcourt duo of Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV combined to score 46 points and Council came up huge from the line down the stretch, as he hit five free throws in the remaining 30 seconds to ice things. The win makes it three years in a row that Arkansas has made it to at least the Sweet 16 under Musselman, and because the team is an 8-seed, this is the lowest seed of the bunch.

Musselman was unsurprisingly fired up over the win, which he took to another level by sprinting over to the Razorback faithful, ripping his shirt off, waving it around over his head, and leading them in a quick “Woo Pig Sooie.”

The NCAA Tournament does some pretty incredible things to people. Musselman and the rest of the Razorbacks will have to wait until tomorrow to see who they’re going to play, as the team will take on the winner of the 4-5 matchup between UConn and Saint Mary’s.